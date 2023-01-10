The Wolf Tree Film Festival announces 2023 lineup

MARSHALL, Mich. — The Wolf Tree Film Festival has announced its 2023 lineup. The festival will be held at The Franke Center of Marshall on Saturday, January 21 at 7 p.m.

The festival will show ten short films. The lineup features films that are set in the Great Lakes region, include themes or topics related to the region, or from filmmakers who reside or grew up in the region. Nearly 80 films were reviewed for the festival.

The event will begin with a meet-and-greet with the filmmakers in the Franke Center’s Downstage Center. It will conclude with an awards presentation. One of the awards will be the Audience Choice Award, which will be decided in real time through votes sent via text messaging.

“It’s great to see interest in this festival grow every year,” said Jennifer Conley Darling, chair of the festival jury committee. “We received films from all over the region and hit a record high for the number of submissions. The selection decision was incredibly difficult to say the least, and we’re thrilled with the quality of the final selections.”

A list of the 10 short films can be found below:



Blossom (directed by Tanner Hamilton): a live action/animated short that follows a young girl and her imaginary friend, who is a silent and friendly monster.

JOY (directed by Salim Laham): a foreign language drama that follows a pianist who suffers from conversion disorder. The film is also about the universal language of music.

The Funeral Photographer (directed by Ashley Thompson): a drama/mystery about a photographer who is assigned to take photos of the attendees of a funeral.

Season's Greetin's (directed by Owen Imgrund): a dark comedy about two friends who buy a car and discover a corpse in the trunk.

50 mL (directed by Vanessa Powers): A drama following a young man who struggles with sobriety. In the film, he and his wife host a holiday dinner with her dysfunctional family.

Different (directed by Alexsys Giraud): the film shares the thoughts of a 7 th grader on being different.

An Apocalypse (directed by Matt O'Connell): a drama that follows a lonely, sensitive boy and his doomsday-prepping father.

Pressed (directed by Michelle Elise Harding and Scott "Silent K" Knowlton): A drama that follows a seasoned journalist who reevaluates the role she has played in other people's stories.

Thrashed (directed by Joe Nicholas Post): a thriller that follows two surfers, who decide to take matters into their own hands to catch a killer.

All for Naught (directed by TL Westgate): a comedy that follows a hitman who learns that he is not on another routine mission.

The 2023 Wolf Tree Film Festival will be held on Saturday, January 21. Tickets can be purchased on the Franke Center of Marshall’s website.

