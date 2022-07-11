'The Wall That Heals' coming to Emmett Township July 14-17

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial will be coming to Emmett Township near Battle Creek. The Wall That Heals will be at the Harper Creek High School Soccer Field July 14-17.

The Wall That Heals features the names of the 58,281 men and women in the U.S. armed forces who died during the Vietnam War. The wall arrives in a 53-foot trailer, which also serves as a Mobile Education Center. The education center includes digital photo displays of service members whose names are on the wall in the five-county area. It also features digital photo displays of Vietnam veterans who returned home from Vietnam and later died as a result of their service.

Calhoun County Red, White, Blue Foundation The Wall That Heals

The wall is scheduled to arrive at Harper Creek High School on Tuesday, July 12 at 2 p.m. before being assembled on Wednesday, July 13. A ribbon cutting ceremony for The Wall That Heals is scheduled to for 6 p.m. on July 13. An opening ceremony will be held on July 14 at 10 a.m. The ceremony will include former U.S. Congressman Dr. John J. H. Schwarz as a keynote speaker. Wreaths will also be laid at the opening ceremonies. Taps will be played every evening at 9 p.m. A closing ceremony will also be held on Sunday, July 17 at 12 p.m. It will feature Medal of Honor recipient Jim McCloughan as a keynote speaker. Hooligan’s Flight Team will perform flyovers when the wall arrives on June 12, during the opening ceremony, and closing ceremony.

The Wall That Heals will be at the Harper Creek High School Soccer Field from July 14-17.

