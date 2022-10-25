'The Rocky Horror Show' to be performed at Kellogg Community College, starting November 4

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Kellogg Community College has announced that one of its next theatre productions will be The Rocky Horror Show. The play will open on Friday, November 4 at 7:30 p.m.

The musical will be performed on the following dates:



Friday, November 4 (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, November 5 (7:30 p.m.)

Sunday, November 6 (3:00 p.m.)

Friday, November 11 (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, November 12 (7:30 p.m.)

Sunday, November 13 (3:00 p.m.)

Due to the play’s mature themes, all guests under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Kellogg Community College’s performance of The Rocky Horror Show was directed by Brad Poer, a theatre professor at the college. “It’s a rite of passage,” said Poer. “It’s going to be unique in every way imaginable.”

The play begins with Brad Majors (Hunter King) and Janet Weiss (Bri Berning), a newly engaged couple, getting caught in a storm. This leads to them going to the home of a mad scientist: Dr. Frank-N-Furter (James Leppien).

The Rocky Horror Show’s music, lyrics, and book were written by Richard O’Brien. The original Broadway production opened in 1975, and went on to be nominated for a Tony Award for Best Lighting Design. It was later revived on Broadway in 2000. The 2000 revival went on to be nominated for four Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical.

A film adaptation titled The Rocky Horror Picture Show was released by 20th Century Fox in 1975. It was directed by Jim Sharman, and starred Tim Curry as Dr. Frank-N-Furter, Susan Sarandon as Janet Weiss, and Barry Bostwick as Brad Majors. With the film still in limited release in 2022, it has the longest-running theatrical release in film history. A follow-up film, Shock Treatment, was released in 1981. It was also directed by Sharman, and starred Jessica Harper as Janet Majors and Cliff DeYoung as Brad Majors.

The musical was also adapted into the television film The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do the Time Warp Again, which aired on FOX in 2016. It was directed by Kenny Ortega, and starred Laverne Cox as Dr. Frank-N-Furter, Victoria Justice as Janet Weiss, and Ryan McCartan as Brad Majors.

The Rocky Horror Show will be performed at Kellogg Community College starting on November 4. More information on the production can be found on the KCC Theatre Facebook page.

