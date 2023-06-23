The Haven of Rest hosts 18th annual Roof Sit, raises money for Battle Creek shelter

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — The 18th annual Roof Sit, hosted by The Haven of Rest Ministries, was held at Sunshine Toyota Friday.

The yearly fundraiser benefits Inasmuch House, which has been providing shelter for children, women and families experiencing homelessness since 1986. They also teach life skills and offer employment support.

“One of the things is we're not just a day shelter,” says Family Division Coordinator Lisa Foley. “They stay 30–60 days; when they come in, we give them case managers to work with them, and we reduce barriers for these families. We’re blessed to be able to have the whole family unit and to make the change we work them on finding employment.”

The roof sit ran for 12 hours starting at 6 a.m. Lisa says they’ll be back at it again Saturday.

The fundraiser is supported by WIN 98.5 and 102.7 The Fat One, who are accepting donations via a live telethon.

Lisa tells us hot dogs are being sold at Sam’s Club, and car washes are available at The Haven.

To make a donation, visit The Haven’s website.

