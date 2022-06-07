Watch
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCCalhoun

Actions

Teenager saves two men from drowning in Kalamazoo River

Calhoun County Sheriff unit file photo.jpeg
file photo
Calhoun County Sheriff unit file photo.jpeg
Posted at 6:51 PM, Jun 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-07 18:51:30-04

HOMER, Mich. — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and its Marine Patrol responded to a possible drowning near M60 and North Drive South, in the village of Homer, just before 4 p.m. Friday.

Deputies say a 36-year-old man from Homer and a 42-year-old man from Arkansas tried to cross the Kalamazoo River.

The sheriff’s office says both men started to drown, but a 19-year-old from Homer stepped in and pulled both men out of the water.

The Arkansas man was taken to the hospital, where he is in critical, but stable condition.

The man from Homer was also taken to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News