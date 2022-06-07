Teenager saves two men from drowning in Kalamazoo River

HOMER, Mich. — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and its Marine Patrol responded to a possible drowning near M60 and North Drive South, in the village of Homer, just before 4 p.m. Friday.

Deputies say a 36-year-old man from Homer and a 42-year-old man from Arkansas tried to cross the Kalamazoo River.

The sheriff’s office says both men started to drown, but a 19-year-old from Homer stepped in and pulled both men out of the water.

The Arkansas man was taken to the hospital, where he is in critical, but stable condition.

The man from Homer was also taken to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

