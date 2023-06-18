Teen shot to death outside Battle Creek Burger King

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A man is in jail after a teenager was shot to death in a Burger King parking lot late Saturday night.

At about 11 p.m. Saturday, Calhoun County Central Dispatch received 9-1-1 calls about a shooting that had just occurred in the parking lot at the Burger King at 2167 W. Columbia Ave. Callers provided a description of the suspect, who they said had left the parking lot on foot.

Upon arriving at the scene, Battle Creek Police Department officers found an 18-year-old male from Battle Creek who was pronounced dead.

A police dog was used to track the suspect, who was found and arrested. The 20-year-old Battle Creek man was discovered in the area of 30th and 31st streets, between Territorial Road and Highland Boulevard. Officers also found a discarded handgun nearby.

The suspect is being held in the Calhoun County Jail on several charges, including open murder.

Police believe the suspect and victim knew each other. The reason for the shooting is unclear at this time, but officers believe it was not random.

Police said this case does not appear to be related to the murder investigation from early Saturday morning at a park in the area of Golden Avenue and Riverside Drive.

Both shooting deaths remain under investigation by Battle Creek Police.