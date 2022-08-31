Teen driver airlifted after crash with pick-up

NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A teen driver is in serious condition after a collision with a pick-up truck on Tuesday afternoon.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office says the accident unfolded in Newtown Township, on 8 Mile Road near B Drive S.

Deputies say a 17-year-old female was driving east on B Drive S and crashed with a pick-up that was heading south on 8 Mile Road.

Police say that the driver, a 17-year-old female from Emmett Township, was taken by AirCare to a nearby hospital after she suffered serious injuries.

However, the driver of the pick-up, a 36-year-old man, seemed to have only minor injuries, deputies say.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office Accident Reconstruction Team aided in the investigation, which is still ongoing.

If you witnessed the incident or have information, please contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

