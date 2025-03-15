Teen arrested after 150+ mph chase through Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A teenager was taken into custody Saturday morning after a police pursuit that reached speeds in excess of 150 miles per hour.

During the early hours of Saturday, a Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling westbound on Interstate 94 near Albion at speeds exceeding 126 miles per hour. The driver, later identified as an 18-year-old male from Kalamazoo, refused to stop and led deputies on a high-speed pursuit that reached speeds of more than 150 miles per hour.

The chase ended safely when deputies apprehended the teen without incident or injury on 24 Mile Road near H Drive North in Marengo Township.

Deputies then discovered fraudulent and fictitious driver’s licenses in the suspect’s possession. He was arrested and is being held at the Calhoun County Jail on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Albion Department of Public Safety.

The incident remains under investigation by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

