Suspicious motorcycle fire in Battle Creek being investigated

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A suspicious structure fire in Battle Creek on Saturday is being investigated. The fire occurred at 35 Calhoun Street at about 7:58 a.m.

According to the City of Battle Creek, when the Battle Creek Fire Department arrived at the scene, they found a motorcycle on fire. The motorcycle was located outside the rear of the building. The exterior of the structure had begun to catch fire.

Thanks to the quick actions of the fire department, the fire did not extend into the structure. No injuries were reported.

The Fire Marshal is investigating the suspicious motorcycle fire.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to contact fire department administration at 269-966-3519.

