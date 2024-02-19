Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCCalhoun

Actions

Suspects, vehicle caught on camera in dispensary break-in

Suspect and vehicle - Aim High Dispensary B&E
Calhoun County Sheriff's Office
Suspect and vehicle - Aim High Dispensary B&E
Posted at 12:03 PM, Feb 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-19 12:03:09-05

TEKONSHA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Aim High Meds was the target of a breaking and entering Monday morning.

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the dispensary on M-60 near 15 Mile Rd, finding video of the suspects, their getaway vehicle, and evidence of theft.

Deputies are now looking for 4 male suspects last seen heading north on I-69in a red Kia around 5:30 a.m.

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, please call the sheriff’s office at 269-781-0880 or reach out to Silent Observer.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book