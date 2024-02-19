Suspects, vehicle caught on camera in dispensary break-in

TEKONSHA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Aim High Meds was the target of a breaking and entering Monday morning.

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the dispensary on M-60 near 15 Mile Rd, finding video of the suspects, their getaway vehicle, and evidence of theft.

Deputies are now looking for 4 male suspects last seen heading north on I-69in a red Kia around 5:30 a.m.

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, please call the sheriff’s office at 269-781-0880 or reach out to Silent Observer.