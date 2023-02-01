Suspected serial killer pleads guilty in 2005 death of Ashley Parlier

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A suspected serial killer has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2005 death of a Battle Creek woman.

Harold David Haulman III confessed to killing Ashley Parlier Wednesday morning.

Parlier was pregnant when she went missing in 2005, investigators say.

Haulman reportedly told authorities he knocked Parlier unconscious, transported her to a remote location and killed her with a piece of wood.

The victim's body is believed to be somewhere in Newton Township, but detectives have yet to locate it despite being assisted by Haulman during search efforts.

Haulman is scheduled to be sentenced April 10.

