Suspect sought for passing counterfeit bills around West Michigan

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan State Police are asking for assistance finding a woman who has been passing counterfeit money around the region.

According to MSP, troopers are investigating a string of counterfeit bills being passed at area businesses during the last month in Tekonsha Township and surrounding Calhoun County. They said suspects enter stores, provide counterfeit cash and have the money put on an online card.

The suspect is shown in the accompanying picture — a black female in her early to mid 20s who has been seen wearing a black sweatshirt and a yellow hair wrap. She is believed to be working with a crew of people who are together passing these counterfeit bills.

The Michigan State Police are also urging area businesses to be mindful when receiving large amounts of cash and to take extra steps to determine if the money is real.

Anybody with any information about the suspect or this case is being asked to call the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at (269) 558-0500 or Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.

