Suspect injured following officer-involved shooting in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A suspect was hurt in an officer-involved shooting in Battle Creek Wednesday afternoon.

The Battle Creek Police Department (BCPD) says the shooting took place along Boardman Avenue after 3:15 p.m.

We’re told officers were dispatched near Kendall Street and Dickman Road after reports said a man was spotted with a gun and may have been chasing another individual.

Police found the man on Boardman Avenue when the shooting began, according to BCPD.

Authorities say the suspect was arrested and is being treated for injuries sustained in the shooting.

No one else was hurt.

The officer involved in the shooting is now on administrative leave, which BCPD says is department protocol.

Michigan State Police is investigating the shooting.

