Suspect in custody for attempted murder of Battle Creek man

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A suspect is in custody for an attempted murder in Battle Creek over the summer.

The targeted victim, a 39-year-old Battle Creek man, was shot in the area of Cliff and Mott streets on Aug. 25, according to the city of Battle Creek.

We’re told police arrested the suspect near Central Street and Sherman Road on Thursday. They are at the Calhoun County Jail facing a charge of assault with murderous intent.

Those with knowledge related to the shooting are encouraged to connect with investigators at 269-966-3322 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

