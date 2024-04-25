Student in custody for allegedly threatening to shoot others at Battle Creek school

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A student was arrested Wednesday night after reportedly issuing a threat to Battle Creek Central High School.

The city of Battle Creek says the school’s principal reported a student threatened to shoot other students with a handgun and rifle. A handful of similar tips were sent through Silent Observer.

The student was taken to a nearby juvenile detention facility, city officials say.

The threat remains under investigation.

