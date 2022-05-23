Stolen vehicle found after crash, suspects still not caught

MARSHALL, Mich. — Michigan State Police are investigating a car theft, after two people asked to test out a for-sale vehicle and never came back.

Listed for sale in Homer Township, a white Buick was taken for a spin by two potential buyers on May 18.

The first suspect, police say, was a man in his 30s, who identified himself as "ELI." He was described as approximately 6 ft tall, with tattoos and a goattee. The second suspect was a woman, also in her 30s, who did not identify herself but was described dark-colored, graying hair. Police also say that both suspects arrived for the test-drive on bicycles.

Later, the Buick was discovered in Hillsdale County, after it was involved in a crash. Police say that witnesses spotted several people leaving the scene of the crash. However, the police were unable to track down anyone in connection to the crash. .

Police add that while the vehicle was missing, it may have been driven without a registration plate, but it might have featured a Michigan Farm plate on the back.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at (269) 558-0500 or contact Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.