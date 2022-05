MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police need your help finding a stolen industrial generator trailer.

Troopers say someone stole the trailer from the Lumen Technologies sub state in Marshall Township back in March.

The trailer is double axle and black steal framed with a large, orange generator welded on top of the trailer frame.

If you have seen this trailer or have any information about where it could be or who took it, contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500.

