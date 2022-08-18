State police investigate Calhoun Co. stolen property

BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police says troopers are investigating a breaking and entering complaint out of Calhoun County.

Troopers say it happened in the 800 block of 8 Mile Road in Burlington Township.

The victim reported several trespassing incidents on his property, as well as several stolen power tools and lawn maintenance equipment.

State police believe the incidents took place between August 8 around 5:30 p.m. and August 11 around 5:30 p.m.

If you have any information about these thefts, call the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at (269) 558-0500.

