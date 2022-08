FREDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police says troopers are investigating irrigation wire thefts that spanned over several days.

Troopers say someone stole irrigation wire from the area of B Drive South and 15 Mile Road in Fredonia Township.

They say the suspects stole electrical wire from several irrigation systems at the same location between August 8 and August 12.

If you have any information about these thefts, call the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at (269) 558-0500.

