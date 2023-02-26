Watch Now
State police: Driver arrested for OWI, tampering with evidence after deadly crash

Calhoun Co. Deadly Crash
Michigan State Police
Calhoun Co. Deadly Crash
Posted at 8:22 PM, Feb 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-25 20:30:30-05

MARENGO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police arrested a driver after investigators say he crashed into a tree, which killed his passenger.

Troopers responded to I-94 near mile marker 116 in Marengo Township around 7 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators say the driver, a 37-year-old man from Portage, lost control, ran off the road and hit a tree.

He suffered minor injuries; however, his passenger, 30-year-old Evangelina Alvarez from Kalamazoo, suffered life-threatening injuries.

State police say Alvarez died on the way to the hospital.

Troopers arrested the driver, who was showing signs of intoxication, for operating while intoxicated causing death, tampering with evidence and obstruction of justice.

State police will not release the driver’s name until he’s arraigned in court.

Investigators say the driver was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, but evidence shows Alvarez was not.

