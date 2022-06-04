Sinkhole repair forces Battle Creek road closure

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The city of Battle Creek wants drivers to be aware of a road closure happening Monday, June 6.

City crews will repair Knapp Drive from the sinkhole work that happened near Capital Avenue SW.

Work starts at 8 a.m. Monday and should wrap up by 12 p.m., weather permitting.

During this time, Knapp Drive will be closed between Minges Road South and Capital Avenue SW.

Interactive Project Map: Knapp Drive Road Closure

The city asks drivers to be aware of the construction activity and follow the posted signs.

