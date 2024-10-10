Shooting victim found in Battle Creek apartment

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in an apartment building Wednesday night.

They’d been dispatched to the area for the sound of multiple gunshots on E Fountain St near W Dickman Rd around 10:30 p.m.

The 27-year-old was taken to the hospital and was said to be in stable condition at that time.

Suspects information has not been made public. If you know something that could help officers solve this case, reach out to Calhoun County Dispatch or Silent Observer.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube