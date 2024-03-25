Shooting death at Springfield mobile home park

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Police are investigating after a man was shot to death at a mobile home park Sunday night.

At 10:50 p.m. Sunday, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting victim at the Thunderbird Village mobile home park in Springfield. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies found a 29-year-old Springfield man with a gunshot wound. Deputies secured the scene and LifeCare ambulance and the Springfield Fire Department began treating the victim.

The man died at the scene from his wound.

The Calhoun County Detective Bureau is currently investigating and has identified a suspect. Deputies said there is no threat to the public.

The Battle Creek Police Department, Springfield Fire Department, LifeCare Ambulance and the Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch Authority assisted at the scene.

Anybody with any information is being asked to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office by calling (269) 964-3888 or Silent Observer at (269) 781-0880.

