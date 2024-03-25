Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCCalhoun

Actions

Shooting death at Springfield mobile home park

Calhoun County Sheriff's Office 03252024
Calhoun County Sheriff's Office
Calhoun County Sheriff's Office 03252024
Posted at 11:00 AM, Mar 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-25 11:38:56-04

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Police are investigating after a man was shot to death at a mobile home park Sunday night.

At 10:50 p.m. Sunday, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting victim at the Thunderbird Village mobile home park in Springfield. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies found a 29-year-old Springfield man with a gunshot wound. Deputies secured the scene and LifeCare ambulance and the Springfield Fire Department began treating the victim.

The man died at the scene from his wound.

The Calhoun County Detective Bureau is currently investigating and has identified a suspect. Deputies said there is no threat to the public.

The Battle Creek Police Department, Springfield Fire Department, LifeCare Ambulance and the Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch Authority assisted at the scene.

Anybody with any information is being asked to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office by calling (269) 964-3888 or Silent Observer at (269) 781-0880.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book