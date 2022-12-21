Sheriff: suspect sought after stolen car found in Springfield parking lot

SPRINFIELD, Mich. — The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is asking for information after a stolen vehicle was found in an auto shop parking lot in Springfield.

On Monday, around 4:00 pm, deputies went to Airway Auto Parts in the city of Springfield to look into reports of a stolen vehicle in the parking lot.

However, before deputies got on scene, a suspect was spotted running away from the shop.

Deputies say the vehicle contained stolen catalytic convertors, as well as cutting implements and other stolen property.

The truck was taken away for further processing, with the consent of the owner.

The Calhoun Area Multi-Jurisdictional Evidence Team will be examining the vehicle for evidence.

Deputies provided this picture of a person of interest:

Calhoun County Sheriff's Office

If anyone has any information regarding this incident or can identify the person of interest in the photo, please contact Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Detectives at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-781-9700.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

