Sheriff: distracted driving crash sends 3 people to hospital

PENNFIELD CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says three people got hurt in a crash and one of them got trapped inside the car.

Deputies say the crash happened on M-66 near Swift Road in Pennfield Charter Township just before 5 p.m. Monday.

They say an SUV crossed over the center line and hit an oncoming vehicle.

The 26-year-old driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Emergency crews had to remove the 20-year-old driver from the other vehicle.

He and a 16-year-old passenger in the vehicle were also taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Investigators believe distracted driving caused the crash.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube