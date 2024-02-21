Sheriff: Calhoun Co. man arrested for arson after running from police amid structure fire

CLARENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says detectives arrested a man for arson after they say a building went up in flames.

The sheriff’s office, along with several fire departments, responded to a large structure fire on N. Drive South in Clarendon Township Tuesday.

Investigators determined the building, which was engulfed in flames, was unoccupied at the time.

Calhoun County Sheriff's Office

Around the same time, deputies got a report about a disabled vehicle and a fight happening on the side of M-60 near 23 Mile Road, all supposedly related to the structure fire.

Before they got there, investigators say a 26-year-old Tekonsha man took off. They were able to find the man and later arrested him for arson.

His name has not been released, and it’s not clear what exactly caused the fire.

If you have any information about the incident, call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

