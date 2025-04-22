Sheriff: Alcohol a factor in wrong-way crash on I-94 in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office says alcohol was a factor in a crash on I-94 near Marshall early Tuesday morning.

The call came in around 3:20 a.m. near the 107-mile marker.

Deputies say a pickup truck was headed westbound in the eastbound lanes when it hit another car. Both people in that second car were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The sheriff's office says the suspected wrong-way driver is a 50-year-old man from Lansing, and he was found to be highly intoxicated. He was arrested at the scene.

Eastbound lanes of I-94 were temporarily closed overnight but have since reopened.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Lieutenant Curtis Smith at (269) 781-0880 or submit an anonymous tip through Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.

