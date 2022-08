CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Due to down trees and power lines from Monday’s storm, several roads in Calhoun County will be shut down for a significant amount of time.

Crews will be working throughout the night to clean up the damage caused by the storm.

A list of the closed roads in Calhoun County can be found below:



6 Mile Road between M DR S and K DR S

26 Mile Road between I-94 and Michigan Avenue

23 Mile Road between Michigan Avenue and B DR N

21 Mile Road between V Dr N and T Dr N

