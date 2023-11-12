Several residences and vehicles vandalized in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the vandalization of several residences and vehicles in the Upton Park Neighborhood in the City of Springfield.

According to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to calls for service about the vandalism on Sunday at about 8:25 a.m. The vandalism had occurred overnight.

The vandalism consisted of several gang signs, profanity, and swastikas that were spray painted on vehicles, homes, street signs, and park benches.

Deputies canvassed the area for any suspects or items of evidentiary value. Multiple specific items have been located that will hopefully assist in further investigation and identifying the suspects.

Anyone in the area who may have witnessed anything, has video surveillance, or any further information is asked to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269-781-0880. Tips can also be sent to Silent Observer at 269-781-9700.

