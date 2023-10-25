School, freeway closed because of multiple-semi crash

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Multiple semis were involved in a crash that shut down I-94 and the adjoining Beadle Lake Rd.

The road closure triggered Harper Creek Community Schools to call off class on Wednesday, the school later saying it was due to the influx of traffic.

According to Emmett Township Department of Public Safety, traffic using the interchange will be rerouted — take E Drive North and D Drive North to 6 1/2 Mile Rd. Barriers at the I-94 overpass will be temporarily removed.

Michigan State Police

Calhoun County Dispatch sent alerts about the crash after 4 a.m.— by 4:45 a.m. both east and westbound lanes were rerouted to avoid what happened.

The white semi (seen below) is full of glue— with the rear end of the trailer in the air, crews are working to carefully remove it.

FOX 17 // Jack Caron

Michigan State Police tell FOX 17 multiple semis are involved and clean up will take some time.

When asked on their Facebook post, the school told parents there would be no busing for anyone today, including kids who go to the career center, though the Calhoun Area Career Center (CACC) will still be open.

The district is still trying to determine if after-school activities like Fall Fest at Beadle Lake will continue as planned.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.