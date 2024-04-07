Watch Now
Saturday night fire damages 3 apartments in Battle Creek

Firefighters say the blaze was caused by an "electrical shortage"
Posted at 11:37 AM, Apr 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-07 11:50:03-04

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Three apartments were damaged and there were no injuries during a Saturday evening fire in an apartment building.

At 10:22 p.m. Saturday, the Battle Creek Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at an apartment building at 111 West St. Upon arriving at the scene firefighters discovered a light haze of smoke inside a hallway. Further investigation revealed that flames were coming from a vent fan in an apartment on the first floor.

Firefighters pulled drywall from the ceiling to gain access and extinguished the fire. The flames had reached the second floor where a sprinkler was activated.

Three apartments were damaged and water had to be shut off to the building until a broken sprinkler could be repaired.

There were no injuries to residents or firefighters.

The American Red Cross helped residents who could not stay in their apartments.

The Battle Creek Fire Department said the fire was caused by an "electrical shortage."

