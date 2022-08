BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A water main break in Battle Creek has prompted a traffic closure while repairs are being made.

Dispatchers say the water main broke near Frelinghuysen Avenue and North Avenue Friday morning.

We’re told the area between the intersection and Harvard Street will be shut down until further notice.

An estimated reopening time is unavailable.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.

