Puppy dropped off outside Battle Creek shelter up for adoption soon

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Soon a puppy will be up for adoption days after he was dumped outside a Battle Creek animal shelter.

The Calhoun County Animal Center posted a video to its Facebook page showing a 16-week-old puppy being left outside their building Wednesday morning. Temperatures were well below freezing at the time.

The shelter describes the puppy as “a sweetheart” despite what he was put through. They say they know the identity of the man who left him, adding they have connected with law enforcement.

