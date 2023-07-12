Proposed Ford battery plant discussed at Marshall virtual courtroom

MARSHALL, Mich. — Two sides presented arguments about a proposed battery plant in Marshall at a virtual courtroom on Wednesday.

The City of Marshall wants Ford to build the battery plant, and its council voted this spring to rezone land to make room. It would require the rezoning of 700 acres of land from industrial to manufacturing property.

However, some people don’t want the battery plant, and formed the Committee for Marshall – Not Megasite group. The group claims that the vote should be expanded to the whole city. They also want a temporary restraining order.

Last month, the group filed a lawsuit after the City of Marshall denied a petition for turning the vote over to the people. However, the city claims that the petition failed to collect enough valid signatures.

At the virtual courtroom, attorneys said that first amendment rights don’t apply to this situation.

However, the other side turned to budget rules that are found in the Marshall City Charter for its argument.

At the virtual courtroom, the judge said that he will issue a written opinion about the situation within the next five days. The judge will also soon decide if Ford itself can take part in the lawsuit.

