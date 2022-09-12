Police seek information in Battle Creek bank robbery

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police are seeking information related to a bank robbery in Battle Creek Monday afternoon.

The city says the robbery occurred at PNC Bank on Capital Avenue before 1 p.m.

We’re told the suspect walked into the bank and brandished a firearm before demanding money from the tellers.

The suspect left the bank before police showed up and has not yet been found, according to city officials.

No injuries were reported.

Those with knowledge regarding the incident are urged to connect with police by calling 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube