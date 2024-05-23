Police responding to barricaded man inside Battle Creek home

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Law enforcement is responding to a man who barricaded himself inside a Battle Creek home Thursday afternoon.

The city of Battle Creek says a man had a mental health crisis and holed up inside a home in the 100 block of Lathrop Avenue.

We’re told police arrived before 3 p.m., after which they heard a gunshot stemming from inside the home. No one was hurt.

Afterward, the city says the man left the building, slammed the door and went back inside.

A perimeter has since been established while police continue to try to communicate with the man, officials tell FOX 17. Police say it is likely the man is the home’s sole occupant.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube