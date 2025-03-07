Police looking for suspect who assaulted 2 Battle Creek high schoolers

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police are looking for a suspect who reportedly assaulted two Battle Creek high school students this week, and they need your help.

The incident happened near Battle Creek Central High School on Tuesday, according to the city of Battle Creek.

We’re told a man approached the students as they walked to school that morning and tried to lift one of them. He was not successful. Officials say he slapped the other student and ran off.

The city says a suspect was found and arrested on unrelated charges but investigators learned he was not involved in the assault.

Officials describe the suspect as a white man in his early 20s. He is believed to be taller than 5’9” and wearing a “two-tone hoodie.”

City of Battle Creek

Increased law enforcement will patrol the schools in the area while investigation continues, according to the city.

Those with knowledge related to the assault or the suspect’s identity are encouraged to connect with police by calling 269-966-3322. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

