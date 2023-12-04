Police investigating after Battle Creek house shot

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police are investigating after a Battle Creek home was shot over the weekend.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 100 block of West Rittenhouse Avenue at around 2 a.m. on Sunday, according to the city of Battle Creek

We’re told a handful of shell casings were located outside the home.

The house that was shot was not meant to be the target, the city tells us.

No one was hurt.

City officials say there is no threat to the public.

Those with knowledge related to the shooting are encouraged to connect with police at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

