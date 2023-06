BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Police are looking for information on what happened to Christopher Kendrick.

The 61-year-old Battle Creek man was found dead at the side of a rural road in Bedford Township Sunday afternoon with no obvious cause of death.

Battle Creek Police

Medical Examiners are doing an autopsy, however, police are asking anyone with information to come forward by calling them at 269-781-0911 or contacting Silent Observer online or at 269-964-3888