Police arrest suspect of attempted abduction near Battle Creek school

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department says a suspect is in custody after an attempted abduction near Ann J. Kellogg School Tuesday morning.

Officials say a 9-year-old student was walking to school when a 22-year-old Battle Creek man approached her. The child said she believed the man was trying to abduct her, and she didn't know who he was.

BCPD says the school's principle witnessed the interaction and confronted the man before he left the area.

Officers were able to find the suspect a short time after the interaction and brought him into custody. He is lodged at the Calhoun County Jail on a charge of accosting a minor and another unrelated charge.

BCPD has not released the identity of the suspect, and the case remains under investigation.

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