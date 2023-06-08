Police arrest Battle Creek man with a felony warrant

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A 31-year-old Battle Creek man with a felony warrant was arrested by police on Wednesday.

According to the City of Battle Creek, police responded to a call at around 11:45 a.m. about suspicious subjects behind a home in the 100 block of North Avenue.

When police made contact with the subjects, an officer recognized one of the subjects as a man who may have a warrant. However, at the time, officers were unable to confirm the status of the possible warrant, and the man went inside the home.

The officers later determined that the 31-year-old man did have a felony warrant for his arrest.

When officers tried to contact the suspect at the door of the home, he did not respond. The Battle Creek Police Department’s Community Oriented Policing Services officers were able to assist in obtaining a search warrant for the home.

The BCPD Emergency Response Team was contacted to execute the search warrant, due to the suspect’s history of having weapons at the home. The team entered the home and found the suspect in the basement. There were no firearms at the home.

The 31-year-old suspect was then taken into custody has been lodged at the Calhoun County Jail.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube