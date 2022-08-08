Pilot program to bring mobile recycling center to rural Calhoun County areas

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A mobile recycling center will soon make its debut in Calhoun County as the result of a new pilot program.

The Calhoun County government tells us they were given a grant to buy recycling equipment and expand access to recycling services in rural areas.

We’re told the program will begin in Athens and Tekonsha townships. Their collection schedules will be as follows:

Athens Township Hall (130 E. Burr Oak St.)

First Thursday of each month, beginning Sept. 1

Hours: 1–4 p.m.

Tekonsha Township Hall (166 Spires Parkway)

Third Thursday of each month, beginning Sept. 15

Hours: 1–4 p.m.

The Calhoun County Office of Community Development adds recyclers should sort their items ahead of time. They say the mobile trailers accept the following items separately:

Aluminum

Glass

Tin cans

Plastic bottles (#2)

Mixed plastic (#3–7)

Newspapers

Magazines/catalogs

Office paper

Cardboard

All recyclables must be loose, not bagged or tied together, officials say.

We’re told polystyrene (#6) will not be accepted at the mobile trailers but can be taken to the Marshall Recycling Center on Tuesdays (12–4 p.m.) and Wednesdays (9 a.m.–1 p.m.).

Visit the county’s website for more information.

