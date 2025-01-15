PHOTOS: MSP looking for Calhoun County hit-and-run suspect

ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — State troopers request the public’s assistance in locating the suspect behind an Athens Township hit-and-run Monday evening.

The crash happened near M-66 and Q Drive before 8 p.m., according to Michigan State Police (MSP).

Details regarding the crash are scarce but we’re told surveillance video captured the suspect vehicle, a white Jeep Gladiator. MSP says it has black rims and a sticker on the back-right window.

The car was last seen driving away from M-66 west on H Drive, troopers explain.

Those with knowledge related to the crash are asked to connect with MSP’s Marshall Post.

