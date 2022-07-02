Pet causes kitchen fire & $18,000 damage in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A family pet was responsible for a kitchen fire that resulted in $18,000 damage at a home Friday.

At 3:53 p.m. Friday, the Battle Creek Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at a residence at 409 N. McKinley Ave. Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters discovered smoke showing from the kitchen.

The fire was extinguished quickly.

All the occupants and several pets exited the home prior to firefighters' arrival.

Firefighters said the fire was caused by a pet knocking over combustible items onto a stovetop.

Damage was estimated at $15,000 to the house plus $3,000 to the contents.

The flames caused no injuries.