Person hit, killed by train in Albion

ALBION, Mich. — A person was killed after police say they were hit by a train while lying on the tracks in Albion.

The Albion Department of Public Safety says officers received a call around 12:30 Friday morning from the conductor of a freight train who said they had just hit a person on the tracks behind the Shell station near Clinton Street.

Officers checked the area and found the victim had already died from their injuries.

At this point, police say they do not know why that person had been lying on the tracks.

Police are now working to identify the person.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Albion police.

