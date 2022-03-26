Pennfield Township crash involving 4 children leaves 8-year-old dead

PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An 8-year-old is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Calhoun County Friday.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says the crash happened in Pennfield Township near Struwin Road and Poorman Road.

We’re told deputies arrived to find a vehicle engulfed in flames after it had hit a tree.

Four children and an adult were inside the car when the crash took place but all had been removed by local residents before the car caught fire, authorities explain.

Two of the children, a 4-year-old and an 8-year-old, were seriously hurt, deputies tell us.

First responders employed life-saving measures on the 8-year-old but were unsuccessful. The sheriff’s office says the boy died on the scene.

The 4-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital, according to CCSO. He is expected to be okay.

The 28-year-old driver from Pennfield, who deputies identify as the children’s mother, was also hospitalized with injuries.

We’re told speed and alcohol are suspected factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube