Paw Paw Public Schools to hold informational meeting, walking tour ahead of $53.6 bond proposal vote

PAW PAW, Mich. — A West Michigan school district is asking voters to approve an over $50 million bond proposal.

Paw Paw Public Schools is asking voters to approve at $53.6 million bond proposal.

If approved, it would present voters with a one mill increase for three major projects and address other improvements throughout the district.

"On August 3rd, we have our bond election coming up," said Paw Paw Public Schools Superintendent Rick Reo. "If you have a $50,000 taxable value of your home. It should be $100,000 market value or above. It would be a $4.17 a month increase in taxes. The one mill would. If your home is valued at $200,000 you would have the $100,000 taxable value, so it would be twice that," he said.

If approved, the bond would focus on three major projects.

"The three major projects are an early childhood center. Currently, we don’t have an early childhood education program that is sponsored by the district. We would like to bring that here to Paw Paw. We do have an indoor multipurpose facility here in the high school that we are asking voters to approve as well as an outdoor multipurpose stadium here at the high school," said Reo.

In addition to the three major projects, the money would be spent on renovations and improvements to every building.

"We would sell bonds in two series. The first series we would sell shortly after approval. That would generate $17 million, then we would be able to get started on projects. The additional amount would be raised with the sale of bonds two years later, and then we could get rolling on the remainder of the projects," said Reo.

The other projects include:



STEM lab/makerspace renovation (Science, Technology, Engineering & Math)

replace outdated furniture with modern & flexible furniture

replace aging mechanical equipment

cafeteria addition at high school for increased capacity

replace 30+ year old mechanical equipment

building envelope updates to increase energy efficiencies

traffic flow redesign at high school site

select roof replacements

food service equipment upgrades

communication system updates

select door hardware updates

renovate servery and kitchen at middle school

purchase of buses

renovations of restrooms, track upgrades, drainage system installations at Falan Field

tennis court replacement

baseball/softball restrooms and concessions

upgrade baseball field drainage

"This is going to benefit our students to our high degree, and it is going to benefit our community," said Reo.

Paw Paw Public Schools held an informational meeting and walking tour at 7 p.m. on Tuesday for anyone who had questions or wanted more information.

If you were unable to make it, you can contact Superintendent Rick Reo by email at rick.reo@ppps.org or by phone at (269) 415-5200.