Officials: There are no venomous snakes in Battle Creek park

City of Battle Creek
Posted at 10:55 AM, May 31, 2023
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The city of Battle Creek assures residents no one dumped venomous snakes at Bailey Park.

City officials released a statement on its Facebook page Wednesday saying the rumors are untrue.

We’re told there are wooded areas lining the Battle Creek River within the park area, so park goers may occasionally spot native snakes.

There are 18 snake species in Michigan, and only one of them is venomous, according to the city government. Furthermore, the snake in question – the Eastern massasauga rattlesnake – is threatened due to habitat loss.

The city invites the public to enjoy Bailey Park this spring and summer.

