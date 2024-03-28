Watch Now
Off-duty deputy helps protect victim during assault at Calhoun County bank

Calhoun County Sheriff's Office
FOX 17
Calhoun County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 9:10 PM, Mar 27, 2024
PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman was hurt, and a man arrested after an assault inside a Pennfield Township bank, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the Huntington Bank on NE Capital Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday after a 911 call came in about a man assaulting a woman inside.

When they got there, investigators found that an off-duty Calhoun County deputy was physically restraining a 33-year-old Battle Creek man.

The responding deputies arrested the man and will be seeking domestic assault charges against him.

Meanwhile, the woman was treated for her injuries sustained during the assault.

The man also sustained injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

“The off-duty deputy’s quick response to the violence kept the victim’s injuries from being any more severe and was key to ensuring the suspect was identified and taken into custody,” the sheriff’s office said.

