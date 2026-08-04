Northern Strike 26-2 brings military training to Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Military vehicles, helicopters and service members may be more visible around Battle Creek through Aug. 14, but officials say there's no cause for concern.

The activity is part of Northern Strike 26-2, one of the nation's largest joint reserve training exercises. The exercise is expected to bring together about 9,000 service members from multiple branches of the U.S. military to train in realistic scenarios designed to improve readiness and strengthen coordination among military units.

At the Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, the 110th Wing is conducting a combat readiness exercise as part of Northern Strike.

"We're accomplishing a combat readiness exercise that's part of Northern Strike, and as a result, we're going to be much more ready for the next fight," said Col. James Rossi, commander of the 110th Wing.

Throughout the exercise, airmen train in simulated high-pressure environments designed to mirror the challenges they could face during future missions.

"We're simulating an environment where there might be adversaries around us that are trying to reduce our effectiveness," Rossi said.

Northern Strike also gives service members from different military branches the opportunity to train together, something Rossi said is one of the exercise's biggest strengths.

"There are members from all different branches of the service: the Army, the Navy, the Air Force, the Marines, Air National Guard and all the other reserve components as well," Rossi said. "We get to work together with those other entities, which we don't normally do on a normal basis. That is the big value of Northern Strike, and we're really proud to be a part of it."

For Airman Gunner Busen, who works in material management with the 110th Wing, this year's Northern Strike marks his first time participating in the exercise.

"I'm pretty excited," Busen said. "Since joining the Air National Guard, things like this are new experiences and different things I get to try out."

Busen said the training is already teaching him lessons he'll carry throughout his military career.

"It helps instill and learn a lot of teamwork and how you can put your best foot forward, not just for yourself but for the whole collective group," he said.

Military leaders said the activity is carefully planned and coordinated with local police, fire departments and emergency management officials.

Rossi said the training not only improves military readiness but also helps strengthen the next generation of service members.

"Our hometown Air Force is active. We're getting better, and we're a great place to send young men and women who are thinking about what to do with their lives," Rossi said. "We have great career opportunities. We don't just build airmen. We don't just build military men and women. We build leaders, and we're very, very proud of that."

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